CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The NCAA announced Monday night that college seniors in spring sports that have had their final seasons wiped out due to the spread of COVID-19 will be eligible to return in 2021.

The various universities across the country will determine how much scholarship money they offer the returning student athletes. 3Sports caught up with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Athletic Director Jon Palumbo to talk about the decision and how it impacts the Islanders.

Palumbo went on to tell our Chris Thomasson that the returning seniors will be required to still take courses while playing athletics in 2021.

Palumbo also said the university will still honor incoming high school recruits' scholarships despite a certain amount of money now anticipated to go to the returning athletes.