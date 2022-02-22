1 Texas opens it up late in shutout of Islanders

The top-ranked Longhorns shut out the Texas A&M-CC 12-0 in the series opener Tuesday at Whataburger Field.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No. 1 Texas Baseball cruised to a 12-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night at Whataburger Field. The Longhorns (4-0) and Islanders (2-2) will square off again on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m.

André Duplantier II made his first career start and pitched four scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He allowed just one hit and he earned his first career victory as the designated starter.

Silas Ardoin and Austin Todd each drove in three runs apiece, while Melendez, Daly and Messinger all finished the game with two RBI. Douglas Hodo III went 3-for-6 with a double and two runs scored and Eric Kenendy went 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

The Longhorns got a pair of runs on three hits in the top of the first inning to go up 2-0. Hodo doubled and Eric Kennedy singled to put two runners on. Mitchell Daly then drove in Hodo on in infield RBI single and Austin Todd drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly.

Texas added three two-out runs in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 5-0. Hodo and Kennedy hit back-to-back singles to start a two-out rally. Then Melendez was hit by a pitch before Daly, Silas Ardoin and Todd all worked bases-loaded walks to drive in the runs.

Skyler Messinger extended the lead to 7-0, smacking a two-run triple to left field in the top of the sixth inning.

The Longhorns blew the game open in the seventh inning, scoring four more runs to lead 11-0. Melendez hit an RBI single, Ardoin an RBI double and Todd lined an RBI single to drive in the runs.

Melendez drove in the final run with an RBI double to right-center, scoring Dylan Campbell from first base in the eighth inning.

Travis Sthele pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one baserunner and striking out four batters.