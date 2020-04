CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 3rd consecutive year Texas A&M-Corpus Christi infielder Itchy Burts was dubbed the top name in all of college baseball by Baseball America.

Burts, a senior, had what was supposed to be his final year in an Islanders uniform end shortly due to Covid-19. He spoke with our Travis Green via Skype about the honor of having the top name in the country and the college baseball season ending abruptly.