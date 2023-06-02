First place Islanders women looking to rebound after weekend defeat

Both of Texas A&M-CC's conference losses have come to Southeastern Louisiana.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders women's basketball team was back in Texas and back on the practice court at the American Bank Center Monday after dropping Saturday's road game at Southeastern Louisiana.

The Lions have been Texas A&M-CC's kryptonite so far with the Islanders' only two Southland losses coming to Southeastern. Head Coach Royce Chadwick says he likes the direction his team is heading overall, but says he wants to see more out of his point guards, especially in late game situations.

