First place Islanders women looking to rebound after weekend defeat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders women's basketball team was back in Texas and back on the practice court at the American Bank Center Monday after dropping Saturday's road game at Southeastern Louisiana.
The Lions have been Texas A&M-CC's kryptonite so far with the Islanders' only two Southland losses coming to Southeastern. Head Coach Royce Chadwick says he likes the direction his team is heading overall, but says he wants to see more out of his point guards, especially in late game situations.
The Islanders women and men will both be in action Thursday at the American Bank Center against Houston Christian. Both are in first place after the men tied Southeastern atop the standings with a win last Saturday.