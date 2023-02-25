For the second time in program history, the Islanders men's basketball program are the 2023 regular season champs!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TAMU-CC v. Northwestern St.
-Off the top, #11 Terrion Murdix gets through one defender, two defenders, three defenders and gets his bucket.
-Northwestern answering back, #0 Demarcus Sharp gets to the elbow and hits the fade-away.
-The Islanders go-to clutch man, #0 Trevian Tennyson gets the and one.
In coach Lutz second season as the Islanders Head Coach, the Islanders are your 2023 Southland Conference regular season champions!
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- CC artists' Sh-Sh-Sh-Sh song can't be silenced as viral hit gets national attention
- South Texas teacher arrested on 5 felony counts for alleged improper relationship with student
- Desalination plant coming to Alice in 2024
- Here's a timeline of recent water-main breaks
- Flour Bluff ISD now also offers dinner to its community, students
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.