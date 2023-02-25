x
Islanders

For the second time in program history, the Islanders men's basketball program are the 2023 regular season champs!

The regular season officially wraps up on Wednesday on the road against A&M-Commerce

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TAMU-CC v. Northwestern St.

-Off the top, #11 Terrion Murdix gets through one defender, two defenders, three defenders and gets his bucket.

-Northwestern answering back, #0 Demarcus Sharp gets to the elbow and hits the fade-away.

-The Islanders go-to clutch man, #0 Trevian Tennyson gets the and one.

In coach Lutz second season as the Islanders Head Coach, the Islanders are your 2023 Southland Conference regular season champions! 

