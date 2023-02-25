For the second time in program history, the Islanders men's basketball program are the 2023 regular season champs!

The regular season officially wraps up on Wednesday on the road against A&M-Commerce

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TAMU-CC v. Northwestern St.

-Off the top, #11 Terrion Murdix gets through one defender, two defenders, three defenders and gets his bucket.

-Northwestern answering back, #0 Demarcus Sharp gets to the elbow and hits the fade-away.

-The Islanders go-to clutch man, #0 Trevian Tennyson gets the and one.

In coach Lutz second season as the Islanders Head Coach, the Islanders are your 2023 Southland Conference regular season champions!

