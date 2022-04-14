Former Astros great Berkman leading HBU into town

Berkman is in his first year as the Huskies Head Coach and says the recruiting and evaluating talent aspects have been the biggest adjustment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Houston Astro Lance Berkman is in town through Saturday as his Houston Baptist Huskies take on the Islanders out at Chapman Field.

Berkman is in his first year as Huskies coach after previously coaching at the high school level. "The Big Puma" says the transition to the collegiate ranks has been harder than he thought, not necessarily from the coaching standpoint, but rather the recruiting and evaluating teenagers' talent.

The Huskies have struggled in Berkman's first season to the tune of a 9-21 record including a 17-3 loss to the Islanders Thursday in the series opener. But overall HBU has competed in the Southland, with the Huskies owning a 5-5 record after being picked tied for last in the preseason poll.

Click the video above to hear from Berman and to see early highlights of the Islanders' Thursday night win.