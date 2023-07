Valerie Perez is also a former Calallen Ladycat who has continued her playing career a decade after graduating from Texas A&M-CC.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander and Calallen Ladycat softball player Valerie Perez received a big accolade Thursday when she was named to the USA Women's Baseball Team roster.

The women's baseball team is a part of USA Baseball and will be competing in the Women's Baseball World Cup group stage next month in Ontario, Canada.

The 2013 Texas A&M-CC graduate is also a firefighter and paramedic for the Corpus Christi Fire Department.