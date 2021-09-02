Fryer's career night not enough in Islanders' loss to ACU

The junior guard scored 29 points in an 82-69 loss to the Wildcats.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Junior Simeon Fryer poured in a career-high 29 points, but the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball program fell to Abilene Christian 82-69 Monday at the American Bank Center.

Fryer was 8-of-11 from the floor to lead A&M-Corpus Christi (3-13, 0-7 SLC). He was also 3-of-6 from three-point range and a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. The 10 made free throws were the most by an Islander in a game this year.

Also in double-figures for the Islanders was senior Perry Francois. He came off the bench to record 13 points and four rebounds.

The key statistic in the game was turnovers. ACU (16-3, 8-1 SLC) held an 18-8 edge in turnover margin, which led to 11 more shot attempts and eight more field goals made.

Joe Pleasant finished with 22 points and nine rebounds to pace the Wildcats. Kolton Kohl ended with 13 points and Coryon Mason scored 12.

The Islanders led 12-9 at the 13:00 mark after senior Myles Smith scored on the fast-break. They extended it to 16-11 on a jumper in the paint by Francois with 11:22 remaining. A&M-Corpus Christi was still ahead 20-17 on a bucket by junior De'Lazarus Keys with 8:30 to go.

A back-and-forth first half featured three ties and six lead changes. The Wildcats made the final run of the half, but only led 37-35 at the intermission.

In the second half, ACU knocked down shots early and quickly built a 46-40 edge. It extended to 52-42 with 14:24 left.

Down 59-51, Fryer scored the next five points on his own to make it a 59-56 game at the 11:03 mark. Though, a 7-0 run by the Wildcats got the lead back up to 70-60 with 5:55 remaining.

ACU held off any spurt by A&M-Corpus Christi down the stretch and ran the shot clock down on nearly every possession. The Islanders couldn't muster enough buckets to threaten the lead.