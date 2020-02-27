CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi used a big second half to top New Orleans 43-40 Wednesday night at the Dugan Wellness Center.

The Islanders struggled mightily in the first half, scoring just 13 points before coming through after the break. Texas A&M-CC was lead by Alexes Bryant with 13 points.

The Islanders are now tied with Stephen F. Austin for first place in the Southland Conference at 14-3 after Sam Houston State's loss Wednesday. The Ladyjacks would own the tiebreaker though should the to finish the season tied.

KIII