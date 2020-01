CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders' women's basketball team struggled to make baskets Wednesday, falling to Stephen F. Austin at home in the Dugan Wellness Center 66-44.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi trailed by as many as 25 points in suffering its second straight conference loss. The Islanders fall to 3-2 in Southland play while SFA improves to 4-1.