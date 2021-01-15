Islanders' AD talks on "Texas 4's" exit from Southland

The move leaves the WAC with the most D-I Texas schools and the Southland reeling for replacement schools.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Southland Conference officially took a major hit Wednesday when it was formally announced that four of its members would be heading out to the Western Athletic Conference.

These moves have been in the works for a few months, but it is now official with Sam Houston State, Stephen F Austin, Lamar and Abilene Christian all leaving for the WAC.

They leave behind Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and (for now) seven other schools in the Southland. The conference has already hired a search firm to explore potential new members.

The Southland Conference issues a statement on the departures of Lamar, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian to the WAC.



“A reimagined Southland configuration with new regional partner universities” is in the works according to the conference. https://t.co/UYh0szPB9u — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) January 14, 2021