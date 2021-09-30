Islanders' Barnes leading the nation in digs

Junior Carissa Barnes is currently leading the nation in the digs per set stat, meaning she's been flying around the court and keeping the Islanders in matches with her defense.

Coach Steve Greene says in addition to the boost to her on-court play, Barnes has also been more vocal this season. The Islanders' junior says the experience that comes with being an upperclassman has helped her refine her game to the high level it's currently at, but she also says she can be even better.