Islanders baseball turning to experienced pitching staff in 2022

Texas AM&-CC was picked to finish fourth in the conference in the preseason poll.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is getting set to open up baseball season later this week as Scott Malone's Islanders are looking to rise up the Southland standings.

Malone will turn to an experienced starting staff that's lead by junior Hayden Thomas. Thomas was named to the Preseason All-Southland First Team and Malone says he's got the potential to be the top arm in the conference.

The Islanders open the season Friday with a three-game road series at UT-Arlington before hosting the top-ranked team in the country, the Texas Longhorns, next Tuesday and Wednesday at Whataburger Field.