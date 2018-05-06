Texas A&M-Corpus Christi pitcher Aaron Hernandez became the highest Islanders' player ever selected in the MLB Draft when he was picked in the third round -- 93rd overall -- Tuesday by the Angels.

The former Moody Trojan overcame academic struggles at TAMUCC, choosing to sit out a year and work on his grades while being ineligible instead of transferring to a junior college.

Hear from Hernandez on his journey to becoming a professional baseball player on 3Sports at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII