Islanders basketball honored by Nueces County Commissioners Court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders men's basketball team's run to the NCAA Tournament was honored by the Nueces County Commissioners Court Wednesday as was the accomplishments of women's coach Royce Chadwick.

The Islanders made the big dance for the first time since 2007 under first-year Head Coach Steve Lutz. Lutz took a nation-high 10 transfers and lead them to the tournament after notching three wins in three days to claim the Southland crown.