Texas A&M-CC scored 37 runs on 42 hits in a series win over the Huskers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is coming off one of their biggest series wins in recent memory after the Islanders took two-of-three from the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

The Islanders' bats exploded for 37 runs in the three games series and Texas A&M-CC was one 13-12 loss in Game 1 away from a sweep.

3News Sports Director Chris Thomasson stopped by practice Tuesday to talk with Brendan Ryan and Max Puls who combined for 14 hits between them.