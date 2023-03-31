Islander's Beach VB dominating the sand

The team had a perfect 6-0 conference record and are the Southland Conference regular season champions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following a perfect 6-0 conference record, the Islanders added another dub to the books.

The team is hosting the Connie and Jay Wise Islander Classic.

TAMUCC v. Stephen F. Austin:

-off the top-from the freshman, Kristin Bobay from the block to a point.

-Then some more of that defensive greatness. Dual, Chloe Tome and Bobay not giving up on the play. Point Islanders.

-From the serve, Giuliana Corrales with the point.

The squad put away the Stephen F. Austin 'Jacks in a 3-2 final. They're not 1-0 in the tournament.

Head Coach Gale Stammer told 3News, in the programs three-year history, the stubborn south Texas wind has been contributing to their success.

"It's pretty windy down here and we play in the wind a lot and we had an advantage," Stammer said. "I feel like whenever we play in tough winds, we somewhat have an advantage because we're used to it. I feel like we played really strong and aggressive against SFA. They came out and played aggressive as well."

The team is back in the sand on Saturday, April 1st at 9 a.m. against HCU and 1 p.m. against Texas A&M University-Kingsville at Water's Edge Park.

