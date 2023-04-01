Islanders Beach Volleyball win back-to-back SLC regular season conference title

A&M Corpus Christi had a perfect 6-0 conference record.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the second year in a row, the Islanders Beach Volleyball team secured the regular season title. On the final day of the Conni and Jay Wise Islander Classic, the squad welcomed the Javelinas.

REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONS HAS A NICE 𝑹𝑰𝑵𝑮 TO IT 🏆💍



BIG congratulations to @IslandersBVB 🏐#ShakasUp🤙// #SandyDers🏝️ pic.twitter.com/0tiXCykYiI — Islanders Athletics 🤙 (@Go_Islanders) April 1, 2023

Conni and Jay Wise Islander Classic:

-In day two of the tournament, the Islanders were up the Javelinas.

-The last nine times the Javelinas and Islanders met in the sand, the Javelinas beat the Islanders six of those times.

-Kingsville wasn't going to make it easy. On defense, #1 Olivia Zeigler with the clutch save.

-Islanders stuck with it. Jade Bennett setting it up for Tori Johnson, point Islanders.

-Kingsville answered back. #25 Grace Gettys with the block, point Javelinas.

-Then the dynamic duo going to work. Chloe Tome hits 'em with the spike heard around the world.

-The Islanders came out on top on senior night with a 4-1 final over the Javelinas.

Coaches on both sides of the tape said, at this point in the season, their teams should be playing the best ball.

"Having a successful season, and you're winning a lot, there's a target on your head. Not only do people want to beat you, they want to do well against you." said Gale Stammer, Islanders Head Beach Volleyball Coach.

"We're really working on preparing for that moment every time. We wrap things up in that last match and we're preparing for the next one. We're prepared to play anyone, and it doesn't matter what they've done in the past day or two or even the past duel. We have to come out to every single match prepared to win."

Assistant Head Coach for the Javelinas, Gary Payne filled in for Head Coach Tanya Allen-Gonzales.

"Getting better moving forward and that's the little things. Not making errors when we put ourselves in the position to get a kill and being aggressive still and not making stupid errors that maybe we made earlier in the year," said Payne.

Islanders Athletics said next week, A&M-Corpus Christi will compete in its regular season finale at the TCU Tournament. Then, the Islanders will look to defend its Southland Conference Tournament title at home as the No. 1 seed. Water's Edge Park will host the 2023 SLC Championships from April 21-23.

