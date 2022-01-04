Islanders Beach Volleyball falls to #17 Arizona Wildcats on day one of Jonni & Jay Wise Classic

Head Coach Gayle Stammer said these are the tournaments that come with the most tests, but even more lessons, which is always good for a diverse team like hers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — -Islanders dynamic duo #20 with the serve, then three touches from the Wildcats, and it's #10 with the dive and save then #20 with the tip over. Wildcats let it drop, point Islanders.

-Then off the rotation, again, Islanders #10 with the serve & dive & strike combo! Point Islanders.

-Already hot, #10 gets it over, and ace ace baby. Point Islanders!

A heck of a game, but not with a happy ending for the Island University. Arizona beat the Islanders 4-1.

Head Coach Gayle Stammer said these are the tournaments that come with the most tests, but even more lessons, which is always good for a diverse team like hers.

"I brought on a really big freshmen class this year and we've got some of our freshmen that have stepped in and are playing up here in our top five and doing a really good job of that and we have a really good balance of blockers and defenders and our number one team, they're both what we call 'split players' where they can block or defend, so they kind of split those responsibilities and that's probably one of the most ideal situations," said Stammer.

On Saturday, the Islanders are back at it again starting at 11 a.m..

