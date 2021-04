CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi volleyball got a 3-1 win over Houston Baptist Thursday in the Southland Tournament quarterfinal at the Dugan Wellness Center.

The fourth-seeded Islanders are hosting the tournament this week after COVID-19 pushed the season back to the spring. Texas A&M-CC will take on top-seeded Stephen F. Austin in the semifinal Friday at 2:30 PM.