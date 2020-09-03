Story Headlines

- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi baseball team defeated the University of the Incarnate Word, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon at Chapman Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

- Sophomore Hayden Thomas threw a complete game shutout, allowing no runs on five hits. He struck out six and walked just two batters.

- The Islanders improved to 8-8 overall and 2-1 in Southland play while UIW falls to 9-5 and 1-2 in league action.

Fans can view a Facebook photo album HERE.

Offensive Statistics

- The Islanders scored seven runs on eight hits with no errors while the Cardinals had no runs on five hits with no errors.

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got a leadoff double from Itchy Burts in the third inning. After moving to third on a wild pitch, Trevor Beard drove in the game's first run on a groundout RBI to short, scoring Burts.

- The Islanders scored four runs in the fifth as Cole Fluta led off with a walk but Burts grounded into a fielders' choice. Marbach hit an RBI double to center to score Burts and Beard hit a double to right to score Marbach. After a groundout, Troy Black hit his first A&M-Corpus Christi homerun to right center to drive in two.

- In the sixth, Tristan Welch and Justin Taylor hit back-to-back doubles to make it 6-0. Taylor would come around to score on a Burts groundout to make it 7-0.

- Welch had a triple and a double, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

- Taylor was 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored. He also drew a walk.

- Scott Hastings was 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

- Beard went 1-for-4, driving in two runs. He had a double and scored a run.

- Black was 1-for-4 with a two-run homerun in the fifth.

- Burts went 1-for-5 with two runs scored, a double and an RBI.

- Marbach was 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored.

- Fluta reached on a walk, was hit by a pitch and had a sacrifice bunt.

- Mike Williams was hit by a pitch.

Pitching Notables

- Thomas set the Cardinals down in order in the third, fourth and seventh innings. Between the second and the fifth innings, he retired 10 straight batters.

Up Next

- The Islanders will head to Houston Baptist for a non-Southland road game in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, March 10, at 3 p.m., before taking on UTRGV in the South Texas Showdown, presented by NavyArmy Community Credit Union, on Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. in Edinburg, Texas.