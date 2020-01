SAN ANTONIO — The Islanders had a nice road trip to San Antonio on Saturday picking up wins in both the men's and women's basketball games against Incarnate Word.

The Men put together an impressive performance winning 68-47 improving to 9-12 on the season and now sit at .500 in the Southland Conference with a 5-5 conference record.

The Women improved to 13-6 on the season with a 64-38 win moving to 4th place in the Southland Conference with a 7-2 conference record thus far.