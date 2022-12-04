x
Islanders

Islanders can't hold early lead in loss to Aggies

Texas A&M-CC got a two-run HR from Josh Caraway in a loss to Texas A&M Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders had one of their best chances to finally beat Texas A&M, but couldn't hold a three-run lead in a 5-3 loss to the Aggies Tuesday at Whataburger Field.

The Islanders went up 3-0 on a two-run HR by Josh Caraway in the third inning. But reliever Colin Purcell would allow five runs (four earned) in two plus innings pitched as the Aggies would rally with runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Texas A&M-CC drops to 0-14 all-time against the Aggies.