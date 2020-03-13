CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women had the best regular season in program history after winning the conference title, but now they won't get their chance to prove themselves on the big stage.

The NCAA announced Thursday that both the men's and women's basketball tournaments would be canceled, with the Southland Conference canceling its tournament earlier in the day.

3Sports caught up with Islanders' coach Royce Chadwick just moments before the cancellation of the national tournament.

"First of all I think they were devastated," Chadwick said. "We'd been building towards this since June, but I do think they are very intelligent young people. They get it. They see there's a bigger picture than the basketball world and we have to do our part to make sure the virus doesn't spread and this is our way to make our contribution, although it hurts immensely."