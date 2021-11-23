Islanders coming off perfect UTSA Invitational as Mushila named Southland Player of the Week

Texas A&M-CC went 3-0 in San Antonio including drubbing the host UTSA Roadrunners 77-58.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team is off to a hot start in the Steve Lutz era, including a perfect run in San Antonio.

The Islanders (4-1) won three in a row at the UTSA Invitational over IUPUI, Denver and the host Roadrunners. The team's leading scorer Isaac Mushila was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week. He's averaging 13 points a game for Coach Lutz while mostly coming off the bench.

Texas A&M-CC gets a few days off during Thanksgiving week as the ISlanders get ready to face St. Mary's out of Division II Saturday afternoon at the Dugan Wellness Center.