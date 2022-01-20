Islanders complete men's and women's sweep of McNeese

Both teams are a combined 17-0 inside the Corpus Christi city limits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a great night Thursday for the Islanders with both the men's and women's basketball teams getting wins over visiting McNeese.

Steve Lutz's men overcame a huge Cowboys run to get the victory 60-56. McNeese went on a 19-0 run between the end of the first half and beginning of the second, but it was Isaac Mushila (18 pts, 17 reb.) and De'Lazarus Keys (12 pts., 10 reb.) that powered Texas A&M-CC to the comeback.