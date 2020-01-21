CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Islanders men's basketball picked up a much needed conference win this weekend over Lamar and once again freshman guard Jordan Hairston was the team's top scorer.

23 points from the first year player out of Flint Hill high school in Virginia. Hairston scoring in bunches has been a trend of late, he's found a groove in the middle part of the season averaging about 12 points a game, including two games scoring over 20, one this weekend and the other against Texas A&M earlier this season.

For Hairston, it's been a roller coaster ride. He missed 21 days at the beginning of the season due to typhus. He was hospitalized with a 103 degree fever, but, ever since recovering from the illness, the freshman has been undaunted by the task of playing at the DI level. He credits his early success to hard work and head coach Willis Wilson isn't surprised by his young guard's emergence.

Hairston will look to continue pouring in the buckets this Wednesday. The Islanders with another big Southland Conference matchup against New Orleans. Tipoff is set for 7 PM at the american bank center.