Islanders drawing national attention heading into Tip-Off Tournament

The Islanders' men's basketball team has enjoyed its best start to a season in program history at 11-3 and because of that Steve Lutz's team has gotten some lofty predictions from across the country.

Several national media outlets predicted that Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will win the Southland Conference for the first time since 2007 and will reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Islanders will now head up to Katy for the Southland's Tip-Off Tournament where they'll get their first look at the other conference teams, just in an exhibition-type format that won't count in the standings. Texas A&M-CC will face Northwestern State in the quarterfinal Thursday at 5 PM. That game can be seen on ESPN+.