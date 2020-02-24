CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Story Headlines

- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi baseball team fell to the University of Missouri, 8-4, on Sunday at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

- The game was the final contest of the 2020 Kleberg Bank College Classic.

- A Facebook album of the game can be found here.



Offensive Statistics

- The Islanders outhit the Tigers, 13-10, on the day. A&M-Corpus Christi had four runs on 13 hits with four errors.

- Missouri had eight runs on 10 hits with two errors. The Tigers scored five in the fourth and three in the seventh.

- Itchy Burts led off the first with an infield single and Luke Marbach followed it up with a ground rule double to left center. With Mike Williams at the plate, Burts came home on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Islanders.Williams roped a single into center on a 1-2 pitch to drive in Marbach to make it 2-0.

- Tristan Welch launched his first career home run to lead off the third, tucking away a big fly into the left field corner to make it 3-0. Scott Hastings followed it up with a double and went to third on a Trevor Beard single. After a pitching change, Hastings came around to score on a Drake Osborn fielder's choice.

- Burts went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base.

- Scott Hastings was 3-for-4 with a double. He was also hit by a pitch.

- Trevor Beard went 3-for-4 on the afternoon.

- Welch was 1-for-5 with his solo shot in the third.

- Josh Berman went 1-for-4.

- Marbach was 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored.

- Williams went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

- Drake Osborn drove in a run in the third inning.



Pitching Notables

- Leo Perez went 3.2 innings in his second start of the season. He struck out six while issuing three walks.

- Justin Lewis threw 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. He struck out one and did not allow a hit.

- Zach Rumfield threw 2.0 innings with one strikeout.

- Kevin Fleisher picked up the first two outs of the ninth, recording a strikeout.

Up Next

- The Islanders will face Missouri on Monday at Chapman Field at 3 p.m.