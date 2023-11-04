Islanders drop game, season series to UTRGV

The Vaqueros put up a 10-spot on the bullpen to take 2-of-3 in the season series.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's baseball program dropped the series finale against UTRGV 11-2 at Chapman Field Tuesday night.

The Islanders put their first run of the game on the board in the bottom of the fifth as freshman Christian Smith-Johnson scored on aa single by senior Leo Markotic. Smith-Johnson tripled in the at-bat prior to get in scoring position.

In the bottom of the ninth, senior Max Puls plated the second run of the night for the blue and green with a solo home run out to center field. He collected two hits in the game with a walk early on in the performance. Smith-Johnson also earned two hits with Markotic getting one.

A multitude of pitchers for the Islanders saw action with senior Hayden Thomas making the start on the bump, pitching through two innings. Sophomore Zach Garcia entered to pitch an inning before redshirt junior Jaime Ramirez Jr. joined the lineup. He pitched two innings until junior Samuel Feltz entered for 1.2 innings of action.

Freshman James Trimble made an appearance in the top of the seventh, pitching through the eighth before junior James Burchett came in during the ninth. Kody Gibbs, a freshman, closed out the game for the Islanders with two outs.

A&M-Corpus Christi returns to the diamond this Friday against New Orleans for a three-game series starting at 7 p.m.