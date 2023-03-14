Islanders earn their first NCAA Tournament win after beating SE Missouri St. 75-71

A&M-CC had four players score in double digits in the victory.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The third time's the charm, right?

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders danced their way to their first NCAA Tournament win in three appearances Tuesday night after pulling out a 75-71 win against Southeast Missouri State in Dayton, Ohio.

Four Isles put up double digits, led by Jalen Jackson's 22 points. Isaac Mushila scored 15, Trey Tennyson scored 12 and Ross Williams contributed 13 off the bench.

Chris Harris carried the Redhawks with 23, fouling out with under a minute left in the game. Fouls plagued SE Missouri State, finishing the game with 29 total against the Islanders' 18.

The Islanders were carried by their 77.1 percent free-throw shooting, only putting up 22-57 from the field.

Southeast Missouri State made a late run, tying the game at 64 with about three minutes left. It was the first time they would catch up with the Islanders since tying the game at 13 early in the first half.