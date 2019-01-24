CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Story Headlines

- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi men's basketball team defeated Nicholls, 75-73, on Wednesday evening at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

- The win moves the Islanders to 9-10 overall and 4-2 in Southland play. The Colonels drop to an even 10-10 on the year and 3-4 in conference action.

- Jashawn Talton recorded his first double-double as an Islander, scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds. Three of his boards came on the offensive end while playing a season-high 35 minutes of action.

- Jake Babic knocked down four three-pointers and tied Talton for the game-high with a career-high 18 points. He had an assist, a blocked shot and hit both free throw attempts in 28 minutes.



Key Islander Statistics

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shot 41 percent (25-of-61) for the game and hit 9-of-24 (37.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

- The Islanders were 16-of-19 (84.2 percent) from the charity stripe, hitting 80 percent (12-for-15) in the second half.

- A&M-Corpus Christi outrebounded the Colonels, 40-30, including a 12-4 advantage on the offensive end.

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi committed just 10 turnovers on the evening.

- The Islanders held a 22-16 advantage in points in the paint and scored 15 second chance points while holding Nicholls to eight.

- Kareem South finished in double-figures for the 12th time this year, scoring 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting. He hit three three-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds, had a team-high six assists and recorded two steals in 38 minutes. The six assists tied his career high, matching his performance against Southeastern La., on Feb. 8, 2017.

- Irshaad Hunte finished with nine points and four rebounds, hitting 3-of-5 field goal attempts and 3-of-5 attempts at the free throw line.

- Elijah Schmidt had eight points, four rebounds, two assists and recorded a blocked shot. He hit all four of his free throw attempts.

- Emmanuel Toney had four rebounds, three points and two assists.

- Tony Lewis scored four points and added three rebounds in 13 minutes of action.



Islander Notables

The Islanders are now 10-5 all time against Nicholls and 6-1 in Corpus Christi ... Willis Wilson improves his record against the Colonels to 6-3 and a 4-0 at home ... Talton becomes the fourth different Islander to record a double-double this season ... it was Talton's fifth double-figure scoring performance of the year ... South has now scored in double figures 46 times in his career ... Wednesday marked Babic's third game in double figures ... It was the Islanders' third-straight victory at home ... the team is now 9-3 when outrebounding opponents ... the lineup of Schmidt, Toney, Talton, South and Babic are now 4-2, starting each of the last six games ... the Islanders are no 5-2 when playing on Wednesday nights ... the 84.2 free throw percentage was the highest mark this season ... South has now led the team in assists six times and Talton has had the team lead in rebounding five times ... Babic's best previous scoring game was 16 when he played for Appalachian State against UL Lafayette on Feb. 5, 2015.



Up Next

- A&M-Corpus Christi will head North to Abilene Christian on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., in Abilene, Texas. The game will be broadcasted live on KEYS 1440 AM.



