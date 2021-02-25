Islanders fall to New Orleans on senior night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New Orleans (6-13, 5-6 Southland) rode a 13-0 run late in the second half to a 69-61 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-17, 1-11 Southland) Wednesday evening at American Bank Center.
Troy Green led the squad with 16 points and went 10-of-11 from the charity stripe and added six rebounds and two steals. Damion Rosser finished a rebound shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine boards, and Derek St. Hilaire posted 11 points, five rebounds and five steals.
FIRST HALF
The Privateers jumped out to a 24-15 lead with 8:11 remaining in the first and forced 12 Islander turnovers in the opening stanza.
UNO took a one-point lead (30-29) into the locker room. St. Hilaire posted eight points and two steals to pace the Privateers.
SECOND HALF
It was a back-and-forth affair until the 4:16 marker. A 13-0 Privateer run began with St. Hilaire's three to tie the game at 51-all and was highlighted with a fast break dunk by Rosser to seal the victory.