Islanders fall to New Orleans on senior night

The Privateers used a 13-0 run late to top Texas A&M-CC Wednesday at the American Bank Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New Orleans (6-13, 5-6 Southland) rode a 13-0 run late in the second half to a 69-61 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-17, 1-11 Southland) Wednesday evening at American Bank Center.

Troy Green led the squad with 16 points and went 10-of-11 from the charity stripe and added six rebounds and two steals. Damion Rosser finished a rebound shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine boards, and Derek St. Hilaire posted 11 points, five rebounds and five steals.

FIRST HALF

The Privateers jumped out to a 24-15 lead with 8:11 remaining in the first and forced 12 Islander turnovers in the opening stanza.

UNO took a one-point lead (30-29) into the locker room. St. Hilaire posted eight points and two steals to pace the Privateers.

SECOND HALF