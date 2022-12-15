Islanders' Fryer overcame rare immune disease to achieve his goal of playing D-I basketball

Simeon Fryer had to learn to walk again after contracting Guillain-Barré Syndrome and spending two months in the hospital back in 2018.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Islanders senior men's basketball guard Simeon Fryer might have the most positive outlook on life of the entire team. He pretty much has to after being forced to learn how to walk again in addition to getting back to playing basketball after contracting a rare immune disease.

It was 2018 and Fryer was playing junior college basketball when he came down with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, an immune disease that attacks the nervous system.

Fryer was hospitalized for two months and lost about 45 pounds before finally being released and beginning his physical therapy and his long road back to basketball.

He was eventually able to return to the court and then achieved his dream of playing Division I basketball when he transferred to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and then the NCAA Tournament, but he says it that unknown early on that was the scariest part.

Fryer has come full circle the last four years was able to walk the stage this past weekend when he got his degree. He and the islanders take on Schreiner Friday at 11 am on campus for "Education Day" with hundreds of young students expected on hand.