Islanders get win over Wichita State in Kleberg Classic debut

Tyler Miller would help lead Texas A&M-CC to the win with 10 strikeouts Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a good bounce back game for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Friday with a 5-3 win over Wichita State in the Islanders' first game of the Kleberg Classic.

Texas A&M-CC got 10 strikeouts from starter Tyler Miller in 5.2 innings. Miller didn't factor into the decision though as the teams would head into the 8th tied 3-3.

Tyler Linneweber would deliver a two-run, go-ahead single to win it for Scott Malone's team.

Earlier in the day it was Iowa beating Pepperdine in the Kleberg Classin opener 3-1.