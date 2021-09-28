Islanders have first practice under new Coach Lutz

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team held its first official practice under new coach Steve Lutz Tuesday afternoon.
Lutz took over for the retiring Willis Wilson back in April. This is his first Division I head coaching job after most recently coming over as an assistant at Purdue. He'll take over an Islanders team looking to make some noise in the new-look Southland Conference that no longer includes powerhouses Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State.
