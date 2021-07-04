Islanders hiring Purdue assistant Steve Lutz as next men's basketball coach

Lutz will be making his head coaching debut after helping Purdue become one of the best defensive teams in in the country.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has found its next men's basketball coach in Purdue assistant Steve Lutz.

Lutz is a defensive specialist that has helped develop one of the top defenses in the country with the Boilermakers. Purdue ranked 11th defensively in 2019-2020.

The San Antonio native has also made stops as an assistant at Creighton, SMU, Incarnate Word and Stephen F. Austin, so he has experience in the state of Texas. Lutz will be making his head-coaching debut with the Islanders.

Lutz replaces Willis Wilson who retired last month after 10 seasons on the Corpus Christi sidelines and 39 years overall.