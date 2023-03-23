Islanders hold celebration for men's and women's basketball

Both teams finished as regular season conference champions with the men making it back to the NCAA Tournament and the women reaching the WNIT.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a big party on the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Thursday with both the Islanders' men's and women's basketball teams being celebrated for their runs.

Both teams walked over from the practice gym to the University Center to applause from the students, staff and the cheer and dance teams. There was then a good crowd on hand inside the UC including new Athletic Director Adrian Rodriguez and TAMUCC President Dr. Kelly Miller.

Here at Texas A&M Corpus Christi for the celebration for both men's and women's basketball teams making the NCAA tournament and WNIT, respectively.



The men are coming off a run to their second straight NCAA Tournament including getting their first ever win the big dance. The next domino to drop should come sometime in the middle of week as Texas A&M-CC should name its new men's coach around that time. Steve Lutz's top assistant Jim Shaw is currently serving as interim coach.

Meanwhile for the women, Royce Chadwick's team was coming off their first run to the postseason since 2005, Making an appearance in the WNIT. Even though Southland Player of the Year Alecia Westbrook does have another year of eligibility left, it'll be the end of an era regardless with thousand-plus point scorer Makinna Serrata set to graduate this year.