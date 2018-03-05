Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Athletic Director Scott Lazenby is stepping down, according to a memo sent to the school's faculty and students.

Lazenby took over the Islanders' AD role in an interim capacity in 2011 and got the job full-time in 2012. In that span the Texas A&M-CC won 14 Southland Conference titles.

Men's basketball Head Coach Willis Wilson will serve as interim Athletic Director while the school starts the search for a permanent replacement.

Here's a statement from Lazenby in the memo sent to the school:

"...this is the perfect time for me personally and for the University to make this change. It has been my privilege and honor to work for this University in this capacity.” (2/2) — Kiii 3 Sports (@kiii3sports) May 3, 2018

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII