Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Athletic Director Scott Lazenby is stepping down, according to a memo sent to the school's faculty and students.
Lazenby took over the Islanders' AD role in an interim capacity in 2011 and got the job full-time in 2012. In that span the Texas A&M-CC won 14 Southland Conference titles.
Men's basketball Head Coach Willis Wilson will serve as interim Athletic Director while the school starts the search for a permanent replacement.
Here's a statement from Lazenby in the memo sent to the school:
