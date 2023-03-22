Islanders' leading scorer Tennyson enters transfer portal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi senior shooting guard Trevian Tennyson posted on social media Wednesday that he will enter the transfer portal.
Tennyson was the islanders' leading scorer this season at 15.7 points per game. He put up all 20 of his points in the second half against #1 Alabama last week in the Round of 64.
Tennyson could be the first of several transfers because he and several of the other starters were guys that Coach Steve Lutz brought in via the transfer portal when he was hired two years ago. Now that Lutz is gone, several of those key Islanders players could be right behind him. Tennyson will have one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID season.
Ironically enough, the school is planning to host a celebration for both the men's and women's teams on campus Thursday at noon at the University Center.