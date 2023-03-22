Islanders' leading scorer Tennyson enters transfer portal

Tennyson was the islanders' leading scorer this season at 15.7 points per game. He put up all 20 of his points in the second half against #1 Alabama last week in the Round of 64.

I am entering my name in the transfer portal for my grad year. To Corpus, I just want to say thank you.💚 pic.twitter.com/w9FlFm8SKW

Tennyson could be the first of several transfers because he and several of the other starters were guys that Coach Steve Lutz brought in via the transfer portal when he was hired two years ago. Now that Lutz is gone, several of those key Islanders players could be right behind him. Tennyson will have one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID season.