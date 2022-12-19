x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Islanders

Islanders' long home win streak snapped by Washington State

A&M-CC hung tough with the Cougars in the first half before Wazzu pulled away in the third quarter.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball team had an 18-game home win streak snapped Monday with a 75-49 loss to Washington State.

The Pac 12 opponent was the biggest game the Islanders have had inside the Corpus Christi city limits in recent memory and the Cougars (9-2) proved they were the real deal with two players scoring 20 points. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 18 of those in the first half while Tara Wallack scored 12 after the break.

The Islanders (5-6) pulled within eight at halftime at 39-31 before Washington State outscored them 23-11 in the third quarter. Alecia Westbrook (11 points) and Paige Allen (10 points) were the only A&M-CC players in double digits.

Four of the Islanders' six losses this season have now come against "Power 5" teams. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi now gets a week and a half for the holiday break before they tip off Southland Conference play on the road at Northwestern State a week from Friday. 

A big one at the Dugan tonight! The Islanders women put their 18 game home win streak on the line against Washington...

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Monday, December 19, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out