Islanders' long home win streak snapped by Washington State

A&M-CC hung tough with the Cougars in the first half before Wazzu pulled away in the third quarter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball team had an 18-game home win streak snapped Monday with a 75-49 loss to Washington State.

The Pac 12 opponent was the biggest game the Islanders have had inside the Corpus Christi city limits in recent memory and the Cougars (9-2) proved they were the real deal with two players scoring 20 points. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 18 of those in the first half while Tara Wallack scored 12 after the break.

The Islanders (5-6) pulled within eight at halftime at 39-31 before Washington State outscored them 23-11 in the third quarter. Alecia Westbrook (11 points) and Paige Allen (10 points) were the only A&M-CC players in double digits.

Four of the Islanders' six losses this season have now come against "Power 5" teams. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi now gets a week and a half for the holiday break before they tip off Southland Conference play on the road at Northwestern State a week from Friday.