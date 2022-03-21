Islanders' Lutz named finalist for Joe B. Hall award

BOSTON — The finalists for the 2022 Joe B. Hall award were announced on Monday.
The Joe B. Hall award is presented annually to the top first-year coach in Division I college basketball.
A longtime Kentucky assistant, Joe B. Hall was given the task of following the legendary Adolph Rupp at the school. In his first season, Hall finished 20-8, won the SEC and advanced to the NCAA Regional Finals.
Hall coached the Wildcats from 1972 to 1985. He won two-thirds of his games (297-100), received four SEC Coach of the Year honors and won a National Championship in 1978. He also steered the program to two other Final Fours, won eight Southeastern Conference regular season championships and one Southeastern Conference tournament championship (1984).
Joe B. Hall passed away on Jan. 15, 2022, at the age of 93.
The 2022 winner will be announced later during the NCAA Tournament.
2021-22 JOE B. HALL AWARD FINALISTS
Speedy Claxton - Hofstra
Hubert Davis - North Carolina
Gerald Gillion - Chicago State
Kevin Kruger - UNLV
Tommy Lloyd - Arizoan
Steve Lutz - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Tony Madlock - South Carolina State
Jordan Mincy - Jacksonville
Kyle Neptune - Fordham
David Riley - Eastern Washington
Levell Sanders - Binghamton
Brette Tanner - Abilene Christian
Drew Valentine - Loyola Chicago
Chris Victor - Seattle
Mike Woodson - Indiana