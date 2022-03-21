Islanders' Lutz named finalist for Joe B. Hall award

The award is given annually to the nation's top first year head coach.

BOSTON — The finalists for the 2022 Joe B. Hall award were announced on Monday.

The Joe B. Hall award is presented annually to the top first-year coach in Division I college basketball.

A longtime Kentucky assistant, Joe B. Hall was given the task of following the legendary Adolph Rupp at the school. In his first season, Hall finished 20-8, won the SEC and advanced to the NCAA Regional Finals.

Hall coached the Wildcats from 1972 to 1985. He won two-thirds of his games (297-100), received four SEC Coach of the Year honors and won a National Championship in 1978. He also steered the program to two other Final Fours, won eight Southeastern Conference regular season championships and one Southeastern Conference tournament championship (1984).

Joe B. Hall passed away on Jan. 15, 2022, at the age of 93.

The 2022 winner will be announced later during the NCAA Tournament.

2021-22 JOE B. HALL AWARD FINALISTS

Speedy Claxton - Hofstra

Hubert Davis - North Carolina

Gerald Gillion - Chicago State

Kevin Kruger - UNLV

Tommy Lloyd - Arizoan

Steve Lutz - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Tony Madlock - South Carolina State

Jordan Mincy - Jacksonville

Kyle Neptune - Fordham

David Riley - Eastern Washington

Levell Sanders - Binghamton

Brette Tanner - Abilene Christian

Drew Valentine - Loyola Chicago

Chris Victor - Seattle