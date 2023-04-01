Islanders men and women get doubleheader sweep of UIW

The men got a dominant win over the Cardinals while the women held on late in the last games at the Dugan Wellness Center this season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a victorious final night on campus this season for the Islanders' men's and women's basketball teams as both got wins over Incarnate Word at the Dugan Wellness Center.

The men topped UIW 91-61 to improve to 2-0 in Southland Conference play. Texas A&M-CC shot over 58% from the field and were lead by Isaac Mushila who had 20 points.

The women got out to a double digit lead before having to hold on late in the 59-51 win over the Cardinals. UIW got to within three points with a couple minutes to go before the Islanders pulled away with some late free throws. Royce Chadwick's team also improves to 2-0 in conference.