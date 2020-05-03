CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders men needed at least one win and some help in order to get into the Southland Tournament and got both on Wednesday.

The Islanders took care of their own business, beating Sam Houston State 71-60 at the American Bank Center. Texas A&M-CC had entered the night in ninth place in the conference standings, but a McNeese State loss to Nicholls dropped the Cowboys into a tie with the Islanders for the eighth and final spot.

Texas A&M-CC holds the tiebreaker over McNeese, so an Islanders win Saturday over Houston Baptist or a Cowboys loss to Lamar would clinch a Southland berth.

