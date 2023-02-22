x
Islanders

Islanders men closing in on Southland regular season title

Texas A&M-CC can win the regular season conference title as early as Saturday with a pair of wins this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball is close to doing something the program hasn't done in 16 years: win the Southland Conference regular season title.

Not even last year's NCAA Tournament team did that as they went into Katy as the four-seed before ultimately winning the conference tourney.

Steve Lutz's team has won eight in a row to put themselves in position to claim that regular season crown as early as Saturday on Homecoming. Lutz says it would be a nice bonus for his guys who have been playing great basketball over the last month.

Credit: KIII
Senior Trevian Tennyson leads the Islanders in scoring this season at 15.5 PPG.

The Islanders have three games remaining: tomorrow at home against Texas A&M-Commerce and another against the Lions next Wednesday that may or may not mean much.

If A&M-CC beats Commerce tomorrow, the Islanders can clinch the top-seed Saturday against second-place Northwestern State. Regardless if they win the conference or not, all they need is one more win to clinch a bye into the Southland Tournament semifinals next month in Lake Charles, LA.

