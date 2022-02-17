Islanders men drop fifth straight with loss to Southeastern Louisiana

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi continued its descent down the Southland standings with an 83-74 loss to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions Thursday at the American Bank Center.

The Islanders (3-6) have now dropped five straight and sit at seventh out of eight teams in the conference. In late January, Texas A&M-CC beat the Lions on the road and at the time were 3-1 and in second place before the current losing streak.