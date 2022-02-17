Islanders men drop fifth straight with loss to Southeastern Louisiana

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi continued its descent down the Southland standings with an 83-74 loss to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions Thursday at the American Bank Center.
The Islanders (3-6) have now dropped five straight and sit at seventh out of eight teams in the conference. In late January, Texas A&M-CC beat the Lions on the road and at the time were 3-1 and in second place before the current losing streak.
Isaac Mushila lead the way with 17 points while Trevian Tennyson added 16. The Islanders will try and snap the skid Saturday with a Homecoming match-up against Northwestern State.