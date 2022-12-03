Islanders win Southland crown, advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time in 15 years

A&M-CC overcame a 10-point first half deficit to win its first conference crown since 2007.

KATY, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team is going "dancing" for the first time since 2007 with a 73-65 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference Championship Game Saturday in Katy.

The Islanders got a huge spark plug from De'Lazarus Keys who helped Steve Lutz's team overcome a 16-6 first half deficit. Keys had several dunks in transition that helped Texas A&M-CC grab a 35-30 lead at the half.

SOUTHLAND MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP:@Islanders_MBB 73, SE LA 65 (FINAL)



THEY DID IT!!!!!!!



Texas A&M-CC is the @SouthlandSports Champion for the first time since 2007.@Ashley_Gonz14 will have reaction from Katy! @Kiii3Sports #3sportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/V09GhdfGOW — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) March 13, 2022

The Lions would grab a brief second half lead at 40-39, but San Antonio Brinson would help put Southeastern away. Brinson came in with just seven three-pointers all season long, but had a pair with 14 minutes to go and three overall on the night.

Terrion Murdix and Jalen Jackson each lead the way with 13 points.

For Lutz it's a trip to the NCAA Tournament in his first year at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and first as a Division I head coach. Lutz was a coach for 26 years before getting his first opportunity with the Islanders.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will now find out its opponent in the big dance on Sunday. Ashley Gonzalez will have more on 3News: First Edition Sunday.