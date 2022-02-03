Islanders men fall to Nicholls on senior night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hot start couldn't help the Islanders men from beating Nicholls State as the Colonels would win on A&M-CC's senior night 86-75 Wednesday.
The Islanders jumped out to an 8-0 run start the game and controlled most of the first half before Nicholls rallied right before the break to trim the lead to 36-34.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi would hold a lead as late as six and a half minutes to go in the game before the Colonels would explode for a 16-2 run to seal the game.
De'Lazarus Keys would lead the way with 14 points for Steve Lutz's team. Despite the loss, the Islanders are a still a game ahead of Houston Baptist for the fourth spot in the Southland standings, which would mean a bye in the first round of next week's conference tournament.