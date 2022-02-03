Islanders men fall to Nicholls on senior night

The Colonels used a big run late to seal the win at the American Bank Center Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hot start couldn't help the Islanders men from beating Nicholls State as the Colonels would win on A&M-CC's senior night 86-75 Wednesday.

The Islanders jumped out to an 8-0 run start the game and controlled most of the first half before Nicholls rallied right before the break to trim the lead to 36-34.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi would hold a lead as late as six and a half minutes to go in the game before the Colonels would explode for a 16-2 run to seal the game.