- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi men's basketball team defeated Northwestern State University, 67-62, on Thursday evening in the team's first game of the 2020 calendar year.

- The game was played on the Corpus Christi Athletic Club Court at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

- The Islanders trailed by three midway through the second half but came back to win the game the featured five ties and a pair of lead changes.

- Jashawn Talton-Thomas led the way with 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting. He knocked down four three pointers, dished out four assists, grabbed three rebounds and added a block and a steal defensively.

Key Islander Statistics

- The Islanders went 14-of-18 (77.8 percent) from the charity stripe, going 8-for-9 in the second half.

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi forced 18 NSU turnovers while committing just 11.

- The Islanders held a 14-12 advantage in points off turnovers and scored nine second chance points to the Demons' seven.

- Jordan Hairston scored 12 points with a pair of three pointers. He had four rebounds, two assists and a seal in 33 minutes of action. It was the freshman's first game playing at the American Bank Center.

- Irshaad Hunte scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds, three coming on the offensive glass, in 17 minutes. He added an assist and knocked down both free throw attempts.

- Elijah Schmidt had eight points with five rebounds and a blocked shots.

- Myles Smith scored eight points with six rebounds, four assists and a career-high four steals.

- Tony Lewis contributed four points with four rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

- Peyton Smith had five points, four rebounds, a career-high four steals and three assists. He hit a layup with 19 seconds to play to extend the lead to five, 63-58.

Islander Notables

- For Talton-Thomas, it was his 8th game in double figures this season and the 18th of his career ... he has also surpassed 20 or more points four times this year and five times in his Islander career ... Hairston scored in double figures for the third time this season ... A&M-Corpus Christi is now 11-5 all time against the Demons and 6-3 when playing in Corpus Christi ... coach Willis Wilson is now 5-1 all time against Northwestern State at home and 7-3 against the Demons all time ... Myles Smith knocked down the pregame half-court shot, his second make of the year ... this was the second straight game using the starting five of Lewis, Myles Smith, Talton-Thomas, Schmidt and Hairston ... the Islanders are now 1-0 this season when playing on a Thursday ... Talton-Thomas has led the team in scoring six times this year and in assists eight times ...

