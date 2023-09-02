x
Islanders men get payback win over Houston Christian

Texas A&M-CC knocked off the Huskies 91-68, winning their fifth straight after falling to HCU last month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders have now won five straight games since their last loss on January 21st against Thursday's opponent: Houston Christian.

Steve Lutz's team earned a season-split with the Huskies after a dominating 91-68 performance at the American Bank Center. It was a great bounce back after the Islanders previously had arguably their worst defensive game in conference in a 90-72 road defeat at the hands of HCU.

Isaac Mushila lead the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds. With the win, the Islanders remain tied with Northwestern State atop the Southland standings.

